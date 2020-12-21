Ranchi, Dec 21 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,13,025 as 172 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday.

The death toll remained at 1,010 as no COVID-19 fatality was reported in the last 24-hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 71, followed Dhanbad (16), East Singhbhum (15) and Ramgarh (12).

Jharkhand now has 1,708 active coronavirus cases, while 1,10,307 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 10,346 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)