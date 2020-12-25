Ranchi, Dec 25 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,13,786 as 179 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,016 as two more persons succumbed to the infection, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 78, followed by East Singhbhum (28) and Bokaro (17).

Jharkhand now has 1,595 active coronavirus cases, while 1,11,175 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 16,485 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

