Ranchi, Dec 2 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,09,332 as 181 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 969 after five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

Of the new fatalities, two were reported from Bokaro, and one each from Dhanbad, East Singhbhum and Saraikela, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 81, followed by East Singhbhum at 18 and West Singhbhum at 14.

Jharkhand now has 1,965 active coronavirus cases, while 1,06,398 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 27,307 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

