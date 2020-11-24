Ranchi, Nov 24 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,07,688 on Tuesday as 219 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 953, he said.

Also Read | India, Europe Can Help Shape Global Outcomes Together, Says S Jaishankar.

Dhanbad and Ranchi districts reported one fresh fatality each, the official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 68, followed by Bokaro (29) and East Singhbhum (27), he said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution| AQI at ‘Very Poor’ Levels in Patparganj Area: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 24, 2020.

The state now has 2,202 active coronavirus cases, while 1,04,533 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 16,591 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)