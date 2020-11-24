Mumbai, November 24: The central government would purchase 90 percent doses of Covisheild, a potential vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Monday. Poonwalla said COVID-19 vaccine Covishield would be sold to the government for Rs 250 per dose and Rs 1000 to pharmacies.

The Maharashtra state government has made it mandatory for the passengers travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat & Goa via air, railway, or roadways to carry RT-PCR negative test report with them as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Former Assam chief minister and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi died on Monday, after battling post-COVID-19 complications for past few months. He was aged 86.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.