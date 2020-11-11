Ranchi, Nov 11 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,04,940 on Wednesday as 252 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Five fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 910, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 43, followed by East Singhbhum (36) and Dhanbad (32), the official said.

One fresh fatality each was reported in East Singhbhum, Bokaro, Ranchi, Giridih and Deoghar districts, he said.

The state now has 4,042 active coronavirus cases, while 99,988 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 28,815 samples for COVID-19 on Tuesday, he added.

