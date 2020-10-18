Ranchi, Oct 18 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 95,967 on Sunday as 542 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 832, he said.

Also Read | Rafiganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Jharkhand now has 6,576 active coronavirus cases, while 88,559 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 20,952 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

Also Read | THE SERVING LEADER of the Nation, Mr. Narsi Grewal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)