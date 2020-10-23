Ranchi, Oct 23 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 98,610 on Friday as 549 more people tested positive for the virus, while 8 fatalities pushed the death toll to 859, a health official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 151, followed by West Singhbhum (61) and Dhanbad (60).

The deaths were reported from Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Koderma districts, he said.

Jharkhand now has 6,122 active coronavirus cases, while 91,629 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 36,469 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

