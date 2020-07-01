Ranchi, Jun 30 (PTI) Sixty more people, including three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans, were on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,490 in the state, a government bulletin said here.

The total infected cases include 1,974 migrants who have returned to the state since May 1, it said.

The bulletin said 1,884 people, including 35 during the day, were discharged from hospitals across the state after they recovered from the disease. Fifteen people have died due to coronavirus infection.

The state now has 591 active cases, it said.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh said the three CISF jawans, who are posted at the National Thermal Power Corporation at Patratu, have been in an institutional quarantine facility.

