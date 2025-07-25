Ranchi, July 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Friday directed the School Education Secretary to initiate the process for establishing an additional Sainik School in the state.

The decision comes amid increasing demand and growing enrollment at Sainik School Tilaiya, which currently has 875 students, the highest among all such schools in the country.

The directive was issued during a high-level meeting chaired by the chief secretary to review various proposals and issues concerning Sainik School Tilaiya.

"As part of infrastructure development, a new water supply scheme worth Rs 9.49 crore has received technical approval from the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation," a statement from the state government said.

Instructions were issued to submit a proposal for the construction of a sewage treatment plant at the school, it said, adding that the Building Construction Department has also been directed to undertake maintenance of staff quarters on the campus.

A proposal from the school administration requesting that the state government bear expenses related to pensions, family pensions, National Pension Scheme (NPS), and other staff benefits at an estimated Rs 7 crore was also discussed, it said.

The chief secretary asked the School Education Department to study similar arrangements in other states before proceeding further. Also, instructions were given that the annual health check-ups, previously conducted in Hazaribagh, be now done at Koderma.

