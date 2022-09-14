Garhwa, September 14: A case was filed against a Muslim man of Jharkhand, who allegedly married a woman claiming that he was a Hindu, a police officer said on Wednesday. An FIR was registered against Aftab Ansari, a resident of a village under Meral police station, after his wife lodged a complaint against him claiming that he faked his religious identity prior to their wedding last year.

The couple now has a daughter, Circle Inspector of Meral, A K Sahu, said. In her complaint, the woman, Puja Singh, said Aftab has a medicine store near her house in her village under Chopan police station of Uttar Pradesh. Same-Sex Marriage in India: Tamil Brahmin Woman Marries Bangladeshi Girl in Traditional Hindu Marriage in Chennai.

He allegedly identified himself as Pushpendra Singh, a Rajput who lives at Mirzapur in UP. After he offered to marry her, she eloped with him, got married in a temple, and started living in rented accommodation in Mirzapur.

According to the complaint, the real identity of her husband came to the fore recently when his grandmother died and they came to his ancestral village. Singh found his Aadhaar card there and discovered that his name is Aftab Ansari.

Later, they returned to Mirzapur where the woman delivered a baby girl. However, Aftab suddenly disappeared one day leaving his wife and daughter, Sahu said.

Singh alleged in her complaint that when she came to Aftab's village in search of him, his family members assaulted her and did not allow her to enter the house.

She accused her husband and his relatives of threatening her over the phone for the past few days. “The FIR was registered yesterday. We are investigating the case from all angles,” the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)