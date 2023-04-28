Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who is facing charges of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan, was on Friday (April 28) morning spotted leaving from his residence to a CBI Court in Mumbai. The CBI court in Mumbai is likely to announce verdict in the suicide case of actor Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013, today. Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Special CBI Court To Deliver Its Verdict Today.

Sooraj Pancholi, is accused of abetting the suicide of Jiah Khan based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by the 25-year-old actor, Mumbai Police booked Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered. In October 2013, Rabia moved to Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case while alleging that her daughter had been murdered. Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Special CBI Court To Deliver Verdict Regarding Sooraj Pancholi on April 28 at This Time.

Sooraj Pancholi Leaves for CBI Court:

On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Sooraj and Jiah started dating in September 2012.