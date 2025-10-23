New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Thursday called for leveraging regional strengths to build a robust Bioinnovation ecosystem with active involvement of the States, as per a release from Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Minister was chairing a review meeting of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), where he assessed ongoing projects and new initiatives aimed at expanding India's bio-innovation landscape.

He reviewed a range of new projects from biofoundries and regional innovation hubs to the ongoing mapping of states based on their biotechnology potential, aimed at strengthening the country's bioeconomy through innovation, collaboration, and local participation.

The Minister emphasised the need to strengthen local biotechnology ecosystems by leveraging regional strengths and fostering greater collaboration with state governments and local stakeholders.

Jitendra Singh highlighted that India's biotechnology sector has evolved into a key pillar of national development, contributing significantly to the country's economy through healthcare, agriculture, environment, and industrial innovation.

He said the government's approach is to make biotechnology an enabler of economic and social transformation by linking research institutions, startups, and state governments in a shared innovation ecosystem.

During the meeting, Jitendra Singh also felicitated Joint Secretary, DBT, Ekta Vishnoi, IRS, who has brought laurels to the nation by winning a silver medal at the World Powerlifting Championship. Commending her achievement, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that her success is not just a personal milestone but also a reflection of India's growing strength and presence in the global sporting arena.

He noted that sports today represent discipline, resilience, and teamwork - qualities that also drive India's scientific and technological advancement. Vishnoi's journey, he said, exemplifies the spirit of perseverance and passion that defines the new India - one that aspires to excel in every field, from research and innovation to sports and global leadership.

Jitendra Singh added that DBT's work in human physiology, metabolic research, and health technologies could significantly contribute to the future of performance science in India, demonstrating how biotechnology and sports can come together to build a stronger, healthier nation.

During the review, DBT officials presented the Ministry's recent initiatives to expand biofoundries and foster new partnerships between research bodies and industry. These bio-foundries are expected to provide a platform for rapid design, testing, and scaling of biotechnological solutions, bridging the gap between scientific discovery and application.

Jitendra Singh underscored the importance of regional engagement in driving the next phase of India's bio-innovation movement. He noted that the DBT has initiated efforts to map states according to their biotech potential and to collaborate with them in setting up Bio E3 Cells a part of the broader Bio E3 policy framework that emphasizes entrepreneurship, education, and empowerment in biotechnology.

The objective, he said, is to align national priorities with regional strengths, ensuring that states can identify their unique opportunities in the biotechnology value chain and develop them through focused interventions.

The Minister called upon DBT to deepen its engagement with state governments, universities, and local industries to unlock the economic potential of biotechnology at the grassroots level. He also appreciated the Department's role in supporting innovation-led startups and fostering an ecosystem that encourages young entrepreneurs and researchers to translate ideas into viable solutions.

Jitendra Singh reiterated that biotechnology offers answers to some of India's most pressing challenges from sustainable agriculture to affordable healthcare and environmental resilience. The government, he said, is committed to ensuring that every region of the country benefits from this scientific advancement through coordinated policy, investment, and capacity-building measures.

The review concluded with a call to accelerate project implementation and strengthen intergovernmental collaboration, marking a renewed push to make India a global hub for biotechnology-driven innovation and sustainable growth. (ANI)

