Patna (Bihar) [India], December 26 (ANI): Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday wrote a letter to Bihar's Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary, stating that his life is in danger. He has accused Santosh Renu Yadav, the national spokesperson of his own party, of threatening to kill him.

Tej Pratap has expelled the accused leader from the party and has also filed a complaint at the Secretariat police station in Patna.

"We want to inform you that Santosh Renu Yadav, father of Namashish Yadav, is a resident of Vairam Chak, Yana-Masandi. We had appointed Santosh Renu Yadav as the national spokesperson of our party, Janshakti Janata Dal. But after joining the party, Santosh Renu Yadav, while working from his residence at 28 M Strand Road, was continuously doing things contrary to the ideology of the party, such as taking money from people in the name of getting work done (thousands of rupees were taken online from Mantu Gop, a resident of Motihari district, in the name of getting work done). Similarly, by scaring and threatening many people, this person has committed the heinous act of extorting money from people in an illegal manner," the letter read.

"When the matter was brought to my attention, I tried my best to reason with Santosh Renu Yadav, but he only lied to us. Consequently, the party's Central Disciplinary Committee expelled Santosh Renu Yadav from the party on Sunday, December 14, 2025 (Expulsion Letter No. 37/JJD/2025)," the letter read.

The JJD leader asserted that Santosh Renu Yadav was continuously using offensive language and issuing death threats against him through live videos on social media platforms.

"But ever since Santosh Renu Yadav was suspended from the party, he has been continuously using offensive language and issuing death threats against me through live videos on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. This is not appropriate under any circumstances," the letter further read. (ANI)

