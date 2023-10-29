Bhiwani, Oct 29 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will release the second list of its candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan elections in a day or two.

"Our target is to win 25-30 seats in Rajasthan," Chautala said here during a programme where he listened to the problems of the people and called upon his party workers to work hard to make JJP victorious in the upcoming elections.

He added that both in Rajasthan and Haryana, "the lock of power will open with the key of JJP".

On the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rajasthan, the senior JJP leader said that the leak of 19 papers in 13 months in Rajasthan is not a small issue, adding that the culprits cannot hide from the law.

Earlier this week, the ED raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and the party candidate from the Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged exam paper leak case in the state.

He said Haryana is the first state where 14 crops have been procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP), adding that this step by the state government has directly benefitted the farmers.

Chautala, who reached Bhiwani on Sunday, said the Haryana government has timely achieved its target of buying 60 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the state and has paid the farmers within 48 hours of the purchase.

He added that the state also started timely procure of millet and paddy on time and met its procurement targets, a step which largely benefitted the small farmers.

Asked about the change of the state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chautala said it was a regular process of any party.

The senior JJP leader extended his best wishes to BJP's newly appointed Haryana president Nayab Saini and congratulated Omprakash Dhankhar for being made the party's national secretary.

The Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP is an ally of the BJP in Haryana.

