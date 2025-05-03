Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 3 (ANI): Following an all-party meeting in Haryana over the water sharing dispute with Punjab, Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala on Saturday urged the central government to intervene in the matter.

Condemning the action of Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, Chautala said that Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan should get their share of water, "even if forces need to be deployed.

"This is a very important issue. The Central government should intervene in this matter. Bhakra Nangal Dam comes under the Power Ministry. Even if Forces need to be deployed, it should be done, and Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan should get their share of water," Chautala said.

Chautala comment came after the CM Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government called an all-party meeting in Haryana in Chandigarh over the water sharing dispute with Punjab.

Following the meeting, Haryana CM adressed a press conference and said that the state is facing issues related to drinking water.

"I want to tell Mann sahib (Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann) that this water doesn't belong to Punjab only but to the whole country...On 23rd April, the Bhakra Beas Management Board decided to give 8,500 cusec water to Haryana, but the Mann government did not honour this decision. On 30th April, in the BBMP meeting, a resolution was passed to implement the 23rd April decision. 12.55 MAF water is allotted to Haryana against 10.67 MAF given to the state...Punjab is using more than its share of water. Haryana is getting 17 per cent less water than originally allocated to it...At least don't do politics on water meant for drinking purposes...Today, in Haryana, we are facing issues related to drinking water," Haryana CM said.

Haryana CM said that the Punjab government should release Punjab's share of water.

"In the all-party meeting today, it was decided that the Mann government (Punjab government) should release our share of water. We have also passed a resolution that the Punjab government should implement the decision taken by BBMP on 23rd April to release Haryana's share of water. We also appeal to the people of both states to maintain peace," Haryana CM said.

The statement comes after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raised concerns on May 1 over decreasing water levels in key reservoirs. He mentioned that the water levels in Pong Dam, Bhakra Dam, and Ranjit Sagar Dam are 32 feet, 12 feet, and 14 feet below last year's levels, respectively.

Mann also lashed out at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for directing Punjab to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. CM Mann strongly opposed the directive, stating that Punjab is already grappling with its own water needs due to the upcoming paddy sowing season and declining groundwater levels. (ANI)

