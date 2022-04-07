Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration launched a physical verification portal to monitor development works and ensure transparency, officials said on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Atal Dulloo launched the portal at the civil secretariat here.

The portal has been developed by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics in collaboration with National Informatics Centre (NIC) for filing of online verification reports of development projects in a structured and standardised format.

The aim of the portal is to carry forward an institutionalised system of transparency and accountability at all levels of governance for ensuring financial discipline and proper project management of works, Dulloo said.

