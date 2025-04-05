Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Border Security Force on the intervening night of April 4 and April 5 foiled an infiltration attempt by an intruder crossing the International Border (IB) in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir, an official release stated.

According to the release, the BSF troops stationed along the IB in the region observed suspicious movement in the border area where an individual was seen crossing the IB, prompting the BSF personnel to issue a challenge.

The intruder, however, did not respond and continued moving towards the Indian side and in response to the perceived threat, BSF troops neutralised the intruder.

The identity and motive of the individual are currently under investigation and a strong protest has been lodged with the counterpart authorities in relation to the incident, the release added.

Earlier on Monday, the BSF troops stationed in Amritsar district detected suspicious movement near the international border, where an individual was seen crossing into Indian territory and approaching the border security fence.

In a swift response, the troops challenged him to stop and subsequently apprehended him. Upon preliminary questioning, the intruder revealed his identity as a Pakistani national.

This apprehension took place in an area adjacent to the village of Bharopal in the district of Amritsar, the BSF said.

After initial questioning by the BSF and sister agencies, the Pakistani intruder has been handed over to local Police for further investigation and to know about his motive for crossing the IB, the BSF said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the BSF handed over a Pakistani woman named Humra to the Pakistan Rangers at the Anupgarh border area in Rajasthan on humanitarian grounds, as confirmed by officials.

According to the release, the woman had illegally crossed the India-Pakistan International Border near the Anupgarh area of the Sriganganagar sector on March 17, 2025, and entered Indian territory.

She was apprehended by the BSF and subsequently handed over to the local police before being repatriated. (ANI)

