Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): The police on Monday said it arrested a couple for allegedly posing as Indian Police Service and Indian Administrative Service officers and duping people of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs in the Srinagar district.

The accused duo was identified as Manmohan Ganjoo and his wife Ayush Koul Ganjoo, according to the police.

According to Srinagar police, Manmohan, one of the arrested accused, is a suspended police personnel.

During the search, laptops, mobile phones, cash, Jewellery, fake transfer and appointment orders and other incriminating articles were recovered from their house.

“A couple was arrested for impersonating IPS & IAS officers yesterday. They had duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs, transfers and other favours. Manmohan Ganjoo is a suspended police personnel,” an official of the Srinagar police said.

Police said they have started further investigation into the matter. (ANI)

