Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons, Jammu and Kashmir, V K Singh Monday visited Central Jail Srinagar to take stock of the security arrangements an evaluate the general living conditions there, officials said.

The DGP inspected all barracks, hospital, quarantine centre, CCTV control room, video-conferencing facility, kitchen and other sections of the jail, the officials said.

They said Singh inspected the progress of the interview room, recreation hall, gym, bakery shop, barber shop and the inmate calling system.

He interacted with the inmates regarding food, accommodation and medical facilities available in the jail, the officials said.

The DGP was informed by the medical officer regarding the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the jail.

The DGP directed the staff to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedures issued in this regard, the officials said.

They said Singh instructed the jail superintendent to exercise vigil and take necessary measures for the welfare of the staff and the inmates.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction works and directed the technical wing to ensure quality and pace of the developmental works.

