Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has started adventure activities ahead of the G20 meeting to boost tourism in Kashmir.

In the run-up to the coming G 20 event and as stakeholder participation, Secretary of Tourism Syed Abid Rasheed Shah along with other officers of the tourism department inaugurated the hot air balloon, cycling and trekking expedition and other activities on the banks of world famous Dal lake at Zabarwan Park, Boulevard road.

Also Read | Lokayukta Raid in Madhya Pradesh: 50 Foreign Breed Dogs, Rs 30 Lakh TV Set, 10 Luxury Cars Found at Woman Assistant Engineer Hema Meena's House.

"On the occasion, a number of officials, tourists and school children were present, aiming to participate in these adventure activities including Air ballooning, Cyclothon organised by the Department of Tourism on the banks of Dal Lake," said Secretary Tourism Kashmir Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.

The Dal Lake is a famous heritage lake of the valley that attracts lakhs of tourists every year from across the world who are enjoying different kinds of water adventures including surfing, boat riding and spending a lot of time in Shikara riding also.

Also Read | Drugs-on-Cruise Case: Rs 50 Lakh Paid to NCB To Save Aryan Khan; CBI Lodges Case Against Sameer Wankhede, Four Others.

But on the banks of this famous lake of valley debarment is also doing other adventure activities aimed to attract more and more tourists and overall for the promotion of Kashmir tourism.

The tourism department is one of the prominent bodies organising a number of activities ahead of the G 20 summit that will be held in the valley from May 22 to May 24 in the Sher E Kashmir international convention centre (SKICC).

"Such activities are always playing a major role to boost adventure sports and adventure tourism and that's why at the time of inauguration a number of tourists were waiting for their turn to enjoy the air balloon ride," said Air Balloon Pilot Qazi Malees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)