Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have expressed their strong views on two recent incidents--the controversial fashion show in Gulmarg and the tragic civilian killings in Kathua.

Tanvir Sadiq, Member of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), voiced his disapproval of the Gulmarg fashion show, which has drawn backlash for its perceived offensive content.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It should not have happened. J&K is a place of Sufi saints... even in normal circumstances, semi-nude shows should not take place in J&K, this is not acceptable."

Sadiq further praised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's swift response to the incident, noting, "Omar Abdullah (CM) has taken cognisance of the incident and sought a report, he has assured action."

On the recent killings in Kathua, Sadiq stated, "It is a regretful incident. Such bloodshed must end in J&K. Those who are responsible for this incident must be brought to book."

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo also condemned both incidents. Regarding the Gulmarg fashion show, she said, "What happened was not supposed to happen during Ramzan month. What happened in Gulmarg is wrong and it should not have happened."

Itoo also condemned the killings in Kathua, calling the incident "wrong," and reaffirming the region's commitment to peace.

On the deaths of three missing persons in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) of JK assembly Sunil Sharma expressed his concern, stating, "All the MLAs went to Kathua and met the families of the deceased. We discussed the events leading to their deaths and informed the Union Home Minister, who ensured that action will be taken according to the outcome of the investigation... Central government is very worried about the situation and whoever is behind the incident will not be spared at all." Sharma's comments highlight the gravity of the situation, with the central government pledging to hold the responsible parties accountable.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ordered an inquiry into a controversial fashion show held in Gulmarg, which has sparked criticism for allegedly offending societal sentiments.

Abdullah condemned the event, emphasizing that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the month of Ramzan.

"We have ordered an inquiry. A private party was organized, a 4-day event, a fashion show was organized and some things in the fashion show have hurt the sentiments of society. What I have seen there, it should not have been conducted anytime of the year or in Ramzan month," Omar Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, JK CM Omar Abdullah also commented on the tragic killing of three civilians in Billawar, Kathua, and raised concerns over the investigation and political interference. (ANI)

