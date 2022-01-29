Srinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the killing of a police head constable saying the perpetrators of the barbaric act would be punished soon.

"I strongly condemn the brutal killing of our J&K Police HC Ali Mohammad in Anantnag district by terrorists. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain. The perpetrators of this barbaric act will be punished soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr," Sinha wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | School Reopening: Here's A List Of States, Cities Reopening Schools, Colleges And Universities From Feb 1.

Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ganie was shot dead by militants near his residence in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district earlier in the evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)