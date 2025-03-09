Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered a thorough and transparent investigation into the killing of three relatives of a family in Kathua district.

The bodies of Varun Singh (15), his paternal uncle Yogesh Singh (32) and maternal uncle Darshan Singh (40) were found from the Ishu nullah in the remote Malhar area in the higher reaches of the district on Saturday. The trio had gone missing on March 5.

"I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation, and all the necessary support to the families will be provided," the LG said in a post on X.

He said he was shocked and saddened beyond words at the brutal killing of the three.

"I assure the people that the perpetrators will be brought to book at the earliest. Justice will be ensured and accountability will be fixed," Sinha said.

He offered his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

