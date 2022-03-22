Srinagar, Mar 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the SMHS Hospital here to enquire about the condition of two non-local labourers who were injured in separate militant attacks in Pulwama district.

Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar and Muhammad Akram from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh suffered injuries in the terrorist attacks in Pulwama and Tral.

Also Read | Birbhum Violence: Home Ministry Seeks Report From West Bengal Government on Killing of 8 People in Birbhum.

The Lieutenant Governor met the injured labourers and assured them of the best possible treatment, the spokesman said.

Dr Samia Rashid, the principal of Government Medical College, briefed Sinha about the condition of the injured and the treatment being provided to them.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Mother Killed Infant Daughter, Hid Body Inside Microwave Oven in Chirag Dilli.

Condemning the terrorist attacks on civilians, Sinha asserted that the government is determined to eliminate terrorism and the perpetrators of such despicable terror attacks will be brought to justice soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)