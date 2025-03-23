Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday called on doctors-turned-legislators in Jammu and Kashmir to take up pressing health and governance issues, particularly in rural areas where medical professionals might play a pivotal role in shaping policies directly impacting people's lives.

Singh, a doctor-turned-politician himself, was speaking at a function organised to felicitate medicos who joined politics and successfully contested last year's assembly elections. The event witnessed participation from several eminent personalities, including senior doctors, policymakers and healthcare professionals.

Acknowledging their contributions to both the healthcare sector and public service, the Union minister emphasised the unique role of medical professionals in governance, saying their background equipped them with a deep sense of responsibility, ethics and service-mindedness essential for leadership.

He highlighted that many of India's most successful doctor-politicians earned public trust by maintaining professional integrity during medical practice.

Citing examples, Singh noted that doctors who transitioned into politics carried forward their commitment to public welfare, reinforcing faith in the system.

Reflecting on his own journey from practice to politics, the three-time MP from Udhampur shared how public faith in a medical practitioner often translated into electoral success.

"If you are a popular, sincere and trusted medical practitioner, people are more likely to support you in public life," he said.

He emphasised that their presence in legislative bodies gave them a unique opportunity to advocate for health reforms and better medical infrastructure.

"India today has emerged as a global player in life sciences and biomanufacturing, driven by groundbreaking advancements in medical research and cost-effective health care," Singh said.

Jammu and Kashmir needs to develop an integrated ecosystem so that it can also be a part of the India growth story, he added.

Reiterating the government's commitment to innovation in the health sector, Singh spoke about the potential of biotechnology and medical research in shaping the future economy.

He noted that India's bio-manufacturing sector now stood among the top three in the Asia-Pacific, further attracting global collaborations, including interest from figures such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Singh also laid stress on the need to reduce dependence on government-driven solutions and encouraged private participation in health care.

He pointed to the success of privatisation in India's space sector, spurring innovation and investment, as an example of how the healthcare sector could also benefit from reduced bureaucratic hurdles.

Singh said initiatives such as medical research start-ups, private healthcare facilities and public-private partnerships could significantly boost health care in regions such as Jammu and Kashmir.

