Jammu, February 3: A minor fire was reported in a temporary shed nearly a km away from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The fire was brought under control by security personnel and the incident had no impact on the pilgrimage which is going on smoothly, they said.

Some labourers were putting up at the temporary shed near the horse stand enroute to Bharav Ghati and some of their belongings caught fire at around 1.30 pm. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at E-rickshaw Godown Near Badshahnagar Metro Station, Fire Tenders Reach Spot (See Pics).

Fire and emergency services, police, CRPF and shrine board employees swiftly put out the fire, they said.

