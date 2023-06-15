Srinagar, Jun 15 (PTI) A teacher of a private school here has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girl students, officials said on Thursday.

Satar Beigh (42), a resident of the Gurez area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district and currently staying at Hyderpora here, was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | Avtar Singh Khanda Dies in UK: Khalistani Separatist and Mastermind of Attack on Indian High Commission in London Passes Away Due to Blood Cancer.

Beigh, who teaches Arabic in the Holy Faith school at Rawalpora, was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting two students of Classes 4 and 5 in the school, the officials said.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Food Gets Stuck in Throat, Differently-Abled Boy Dies of Suffocation in Koppal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)