Srinagar, Aug 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 559 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected people to 22,955, even as 9 COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said.

"Nine people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said.

They said while one death took place in Jammu region, eight were reported from the Kashmir valley.

The coronavirus death toll in the union territory has now risen to 426 of which 395 are from the valley and 31 from Jammu region, they said.

Of the new coronavirus cases, 96 are from Jammu region while 463 are from the valley, they said.

There are now 7,285 active cases in the union territory, while 15,244 patients have recovered from the infection, they added.

The cases detected on Wednesday included 90 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

At 160, Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest number of positive cases followed by 105 in Pulwama District of south Kashmir.

