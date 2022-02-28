Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 42 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,52,997 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 22 were from the Jammu division and 20 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: PM Narendra Modi Calls Another High-Level Meeting on Ukraine Situation.

Jammu district recorded the highest of 11 cases followed by six each in Srinagar and Baramulla districts, they said.

There are 682 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,47,567, officials said.

Also Read | EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Management Trainee Posts at eximbankindia.in; Check Details Here.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,748.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Sunday evening, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)