Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) Nineteen of the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir did not report any new Covid cases on Tuesday while Jammu saw nine, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,013, officials said here.

There are 55 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,207, they said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 25th Roza of Ramadan on April 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

Officials said there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder of His Maternal Uncle in Coimbatore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)