Jammu, August 8: Students from various Jammu schools celebrated the festival of Rakshabandhan with BSF Jawans at the International Border in Jammu this morning. This is the first Rakshabandhan festival after Operation Sindoor, in which our Brave BSF Jawans gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and, with their bravery, stopped the escalations by Pakistan, saving our people.

To mark the occasion, students tied Rakhi to BSF Jawans posted at the International Border in Jammu. Students said that our soldiers constantly guard people from adversaries and also guard our borders, and they are away from their families, so, on these occasions, society comes forward and celebrates these festivals with them.

A BSF soldier said, "It was nice to be here. People come to BSF from all over India, and many are unable to visit their homes, so these children come here to tie their rakhis. This is a great joy for everyone us... In Operation Sindoor, we fought bravely, demonstrating our valiant fight and victory over the enemy to the whole country... It feels great knowing that the whole country is with us."

Earlier today, eleven representative women from the Soan Chiraiya Self Help Group and the Gulabo Mata Self Help Group, located in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, handed over a packet of Rakhis to Colonel Vinod Kumar to deliver them to the soldiers deployed at various borders of the country through Indian Post.

These women work for their livelihood through various organisations under Deendayal Ajeevika Yojana (Urban). Addressing the members of the self-help groups on this occasion, Colonel Vinod Kumar assured them that all the Rakhis would be delivered safely to the soldiers, enabling them to feel more emotionally strong.

Apart from this, in a similar effort, 53,000 women from Gujarat's Anganwadis prepared and sent 3.5 lakh rakhis to soldiers guarding the nation's borders.

These rakhis, symbolising the sacred sibling bond, were part of a heartfelt tribute to the brave personnel serving far from their families, a press release from the Gujarat CMO said.

In Gandhinagar, the "Raksha Sutra Kalash" was presented to the armed forces in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This unique initiative earned Gujarat a place in the India Book of Records. Representatives of the organisation presented the official certificate and medal to the Chief Minister in recognition of this collective effort.

