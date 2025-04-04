Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Amid differences with the Raj Bhavan over transfer of state officials, ruling Jammu and Kashmir lawmakers Friday stressed the need for all to respect people's mandate, asserting their government's efforts towards building a coordination with the LG administration should not be construed as their weakness.

"We are repeatedly saying this and this is our final request that do not push us to the wall," National Conference chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq told reporters here after an emergency ruling allies' legislature party meeting over the issue of contentious transfer.

The meeting passed two resolutions: one condemning the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by parliament, and the other calling for respecting people's mandate.

Briefing reporters after the nearly two-hour-long emergency meeting, Sadiq said, "The elections in Jammu and Kashmir were praised by the top leadership ofthis country for enthusiastic voting. And, now if anyone stands in a denial mode or tries to undermine it, is showing disrespect to the people's mandate."

He said the ruling alliance is of a firm opinion that the mandate of the people needs to be respected and "our coordination, whether it is with Delhi or with the LG administration, is only aimed at solving the problems of the people".

"Our coordination or our silence should not be taken as our weakness," he said.

There have been differences between the Abdullah government and the Raj Bhavan over several administrative issues, but Sinha's Tuesday's order to transfer and post 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers escalated the disquiet.

Expressing his strong disapproval of the transfer order, the chief minister wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, LG Sinha and the state's chief secretary, asserting these orders were issued without any "lawful authority" and undermine the authority of the elected government.

According to sources, Abdullah has asserted that the transfer of JKAS officers to cadre posts falls squarely within the elected government's purview.

The chief minister has been also pressing for finalisation of the Transaction of Business Rules, which were approved by the cabinet on March 6, and wrote the delay in issuing these rules is contributing to the current administrative friction.

Abdullah also asked Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to ensure no transfer or posting orders for non-All India Services officers were issued without the CM's prior approval.

In his letter to Shah, Abdullah said a series of actions by the LG, including the contested transfers, have eroded the authority of the elected government, highlighting a growing tension between the elected administration and the LG's office.

The unscheduled legislature party meeting, chaired by Abdullah and attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, was held at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary's residence at the Gupkar Road here.

The meeting was also attended by cabinet ministers, all NC MLAs, four Congress legislators, led by chief whip Nizamuddin Bhat, and Independents supporting Abdullah government.

The meeting also assumes significance in view of scheduled three-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The meeting held a threadbare discussion on various issues and passed two important resolutions – one condemning the passing of Waqf (Amendment) bill (in both houses of parliament) which we consider anti-minority," Tanvir Sadiq said.

He said the National Conference-led government wants a cordial relation with New Delhi and the Raj Bhavan here, but it should not be considered as "our weakness".

"We want to run this government with love and respect and work smoothly. It should not be construed as our weakness. We are repeatedly saying this and this is our final request that do not push us to the wall. We want coordination among the centre, LG government and our government. Do not consider our silence as weakness," he said.

Nizamuddin Bhat of Congress said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the prevailing political situation and the Constitutional and administrative affairs.

"Both long term and short term issues of immediate consideration came up for discussion during the meeting... everyone should understand that all the MLAs in the alliance are fully behind the leader of the house – Omar Abdullah," he said.

Bhat said the party's Pradesh president Tariq Hamid Karra and legislature party leader G A Mir could not attend the meeting due to another important meeting of the party in Delhi. "I was given mandate to accompany other three MLAs in the meeting," he said.

Bhat said there was unanimity that all the issues will be resolved with New Delhi and the Raj Bhavan.

The Abdullah government regards the LG's move as a violation of the legal and administrative framework under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

Before entering the meeting, NC MLA from Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone said the Raj Bhavan is "undermining" the elected government. He said the meeting would discuss the steps required to be taken so that such things do not recur.

In his letter to Sinha, Abdullah has asked him to review the "unilateral" decision, saying the transfers and postings of officers outside the All India Services cadre was the exclusive prerogative of the elected government.

Such orders undermine the functioning and authority of the elected government, Abdullah asserted in the letter.

