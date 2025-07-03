New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as a key growth engine in India's journey.

Highlighting Jammu and Kashmir's continued importance in national priorities, he said the recent milestone projects like the Chenab bridge, the Lithium discovery and the purple revolution of lavender farming is empowering youth entrepreneurs in the region.

"J&K will emerge as a key growth engine in India's journey from the 4th largest to the 1st largest global economy,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

His remark came during an informal luncheon hosted here for Delhi-based Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, now merged with Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre (AGMUT).

He also recalled the turbulent times of peak militancy in the 1990s and early 2000s, acknowledging the courage of officers, who served in extremely challenging circumstances.

The minister encouraged officers to break rigid hierarchies, sharing that he maintains personal contact with many officers and often reaches out directly.

“It saves time and gets the job done faster, especially when the outcome affects people's welfare,” he said.

The gathering saw officers from diverse batches and services reminiscing about their days of service in Jammu and Kashmir and appreciating the opportunity to reconnect.

Singh, in his address, reflected on the careers of several officers — from their first postings in Jammu and Kashmir to their rise through the ranks into senior leadership roles.

He recalled a pioneering initiative started soon after the Modi government assumed office in 2014 — where senior officers were asked to revisit their first posting districts to assess developmental progress over the years and file reports.

“It brought a sense of continuity and personal connection to public service,” said the minister, who is also a Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

During the interaction, officers openly shared experiences, feedback and concerns, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

From the IAS, senior-most officer Navin Kumar Choudhary (1994 batch) was present, followed by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi (1997), Hirdesh Kumar (1999), and Sarita Chauhan (1999).

Ajeet Kumar Sahu (2003), Pandurang Kondbarao Pole (2004), Simrandeep Singh (2008), Sushma Chauhan (2009), Shah Faesal (2010) and Sheikh Arshad Ayub (2013) were also present.

