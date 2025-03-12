Ranchi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday decided to hike the cess on mined minerals up to four times to boost the state's revenue, an official said.

The proposal was approved during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Likely To Approve Lowest DA Hike in 7 Years for Central Govt Employees, Pensioners; Check Details.

"The cess on coal for per metric tonne dispatch was increased to Rs 250 from the existing Rs 100, while the same on iron ore was hiked to Rs 400 from the existing Rs 100," cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.

Among others, the cess on bauxite (non-metallurgical grade) was increased to Rs 116 from Rs 70.

Also Read | Digital Arrest: Government's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Blocks 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts To Combat Cyber Scams in India.

As many as 31 proposals were approved by the cabinet, including a change in the rule requiring three years of service in the state after completing postgraduate courses in medical colleges.

The rule requiring students to refund Rs 30 lakh and any scholarships or allowances if they don't serve for three years has been changed.

"Now, after completing PG and serving one year in the state, if a student chooses not to continue, they will have to pay Rs 1.25 lakh per month for the remaining service months," an official said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of declaring storm and heatwave as a disaster under the special local disaster category in view of possible loss of life and property caused by the two natural phenomenon.

The cabinet gave green light to install a nine-feet life-size bronze statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda on the campus of Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park at Ormanjhi in Ranchi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)