Ranchi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday signed a pact with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the British High Commission, New Delhi to award the Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship to five scholars belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and minority community in the state.

The MoU was signed by Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who had made this commitment while launching the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship last year.

The scholarship will offer full financial support to pursue a one-year master's in the UK.

Along with the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship launched last year, it will expand the opportunities for the youth of Jharkhand to attain quality higher education from world-class universities in the UK, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

"Today is a historic day for Jharkhand. Today we are going to show our new generation a new path toward education. Today a historic MoU has been signed between the FCDO of the British High Commission, New Delhi, and the Government of Jharkhand," he said.

Under the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme, only tribal children had gone abroad to pursue higher education in the first phase, the chief minister said.

“Now our government will send tribal as well as backward class children to study abroad under this scholarship scheme for higher education," he said.

The Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship will start in the UK academic year of 2023-24.

The British High Commissioner said there is no dearth of talented students in the state who need support and investment.

"What is the best thing you can do is to invest in their education....investment in education is real investment through which a small seed can grow into a huge tree," he said.

Last year in September, nearly a century after Jharkhand's tribal icon Jaipal Singh Munda was admitted to St John's College, Oxford, six meritorious tribal students from the state were selected for the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda overseas scholarship.

They are now pursuing higher studies in prestigious UK institutes under a state-funded scholarship.

The last day to apply for the Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship is November 1.

