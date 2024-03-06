Ranchi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Wednesday decided to provide a kilogram of pulses and refined iodized salt to consumers for free and approved child care leave for a maximum period of two years to women officers and single male government employees for two children up to the age of 18.

The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Under the new initiative, a kilogram of pulses and refined iodised salt will be provided free of cost to consumers covered under central and state food security schemes.

Previously, consumers had to pay Re 1 for each kilogram of gram pulses and refined iodised salt.

The pulse distribution scheme will now be known as the Mukhya Mantri Dal Vitran Yojana, cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.

"All families covered under Centre and state-sponsored food security schemes will get a kg of gram pulses per month for free. The cabinet has approved Rs 3.30 crore for 2023-24 and Rs 7.92 crore for future fiscals on the scheme," she said.

Similarly, the salt distribution scheme, now renamed as the Mukhya Mantri Namak Vitran Yojana, will provide one kilogram of refined iodized salt per month to consumers free of charge.

Additionally, the cabinet approved a hike in the commission of fair price dealers from Rs 100 to Rs 150 per quintal, addressing the demands of over 25,000 fair price dealers in the state.

The cabinet cleared 40 agendas, including approval for the Jharkhand Food and Feed Processing Industrial Policy 2024.

It also gave the go-ahead to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-Governments Foundation, Bengaluru, to establish 10-bed ICU wards and Tele-ICU enabled critical care units in state health centres and hospitals.

Moreover, 44 residential schools under the welfare department will be handed over to NGOs for operation.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of Unity Mall in Ranchi's core capital area, with funds provided by the Centre and the state providing free land. The mall will showcase handicrafts from different districts.

