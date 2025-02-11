Ranchi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Ram Niwas Yadav for cancelling the mining licence of a firm despite it being effective.

The mining company had approached the high court after the deputy commissioner cancelled the mining licence with effect from September 8, 2023.

The court observed that the deputy commissioner did not have any power to cancel the lease, when the licence granted to the mining company was still effective.

The high court also granted liberty to the company to move the civil court to recover its dues.

