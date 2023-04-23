Ranchi, Apr 23 (PTI) JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom held a rally here on Sunday, demanding implementation of the domicile policy based on land records of 1932 and an employment plan for locals in Jharkhand.

Addressing the programme, 'Jamin-Khatiyan Bachao Mahajutan', held at Ranchi's old assembly ground, the ruling party MLA said the rally was organised as the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy has not been implemented.

“I belong to the ruling party and we are in power. Despite this, the Mahajutan programme is being organised. I am forced to do it, as the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy is not yet implemented. I will raise my voice for it."

The Jharkhand cabinet had, in September last year, given its nod to a proposal to use 1932 land records to determine who are locals.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of tribals' demand that the last land survey (khatiyan) conducted by the British government in 1932 be used as the basis for defining locals.

Hembrom also alleged that tribal land and jobs are being "looted".

"If the government doesn't implement the domicile policy, we will be fighting to protect tribal land. I would like to tell our JMM government to at least fulfil the promises that were made during the election campaign," he said.

Making 1932 the cut-off year for the domicile policy will help descendants of those, who were living in present-day Jharkhand prior to that year, get benefits in various schemes such as getting government jobs.

Notably, several student bodies under the banner of the Jharkhand State Students' Union held a demonstration from April 17 to 19, demanding 100 per cent reservation for locals in government jobs.

