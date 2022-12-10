Godda (Jharkhand), Dec 10 (PTI) The Godda-Rajendranagar weekly express train was flagged off by Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey and legislator Amit Kumar Mandal from Godda railway station on Saturday, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dubey, the Godda BJP MP said the new train will fulfil the long cherished demand of local traders and artisans as they will get direct access to bigger markets.

"History is being scripted every day in Godda parliamentary constituency under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in a Twitter post.

The Prime Minister gave railway line to Godda after 75 years of Independence and the railway minister gave Godda-Patna rail on Saturday, he said.

Godda railway station is about 335 km from Jharkhand Capital Ranchi

Mandal said that the new train will foster socio-economic development of Jharkhand.

The train will commence from Rajendranagar on December 16. The weekly express will leave Rajendranagar on every Friday at 10.15 pm and reach Godda at 6.25 am on the next day. Similalry, it will leave Godda at 7.25 am on every Saturday and reach Rajendranagar at 4.05 pm on the same day.

The train will stop at Poreyahat, Hansdiha, Mandar Hill, Barahat, Dhauni, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Bariarpur, Jamalpur, Abhaipur, Kiul, Hathidah and Bakhtiyarpur stations enroute in both directions.

