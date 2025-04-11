Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Apr 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said Jharkhand will soon find its place among the leading states of the country, highlighting his government's continued focus on strengthening both rural and state-level economies.

"We have strengthened the state's foundation. Now, Jharkhand will not only progress swiftly, but also secure its place among the country's leading states," Soren said while addressing a gathering at the Sido-Kanhu Jayanti celebrations in Sahibganj.

At the event, Soren inaugurated 361 development projects worth Rs 213.79 crore and laid the foundation stone for another 146 projects amounting to Rs 223 crore for Sahebganj district.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Soren said, "It has been 25 years since the state was formed. Those who had the responsibility to ensure its prosperity instead pushed it into a quagmire of stagnation."

Commenting on the broader economic situation, the Chief Minister said, "The country's economy is going through a tough phase because of various reasons. Even in such a situation, we are continuously accelerating our efforts for the welfare of the people and the development of the state."

Soren emphasised that his government is committed to building a better future for the coming generations.

"We are setting up engineering colleges, degree colleges, medical colleges and law colleges to ensure quality education for our youth," he said.

"Every year, 50 meritorious students from the state are being provided with 100 per cent scholarships for higher education abroad."

Earlier, Soren along with his wife Kalpana Soren, also an MLA, visited Bhognadih and offered floral tributes to the statues of Sido and Kanhu.

Bhognadih is the birthplace of the legendary brothers Sido and Kanhu, who led the Santhal revolt in 1855, located in Sahebganj district.

