Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 13 (ANI): In anticipation of the highly awaited India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) released an advisory on Saturday, encouraging Kashmiri students nationwide to appreciate the game positively and to avoid social media posts that might cause trouble.

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, emphasised that students should treat the match as just another sporting event and avoid any actions that might lead to unnecessary complications. "We have urged Kashmiri students studying across the country to stay focused on their education and career, which is the primary reason they have travelled far from their home state of Jammu and Kashmir," he stated.

According to the release, the Association also reminded students of the immense sacrifices their families have made: fathers who have worked tirelessly, brothers who have taken out loans, sisters who have sold their jewellery, and mothers who pray relentlessly for their well-being.

He asserted that, due to past India-Pakistan cricket matches, dozens of students have been detained, arrested, summoned, or booked for their social media activity or involvement in heated debates. Such incidents have led to serious academic and legal consequences, impacting their education and prospects.

Khuehami further stressed that students must see sports as a game and not let emotions dictate their actions.

"We strongly advise students to stay away from social media discussions, debates, or any form of online engagement that could escalate into controversy or indiscipline at their institutions. They should enjoy the game with a true sportsman spirit and avoid engaging in unnecessary conflicts," the Association urged.

He also highlighted the political connotations and deep emotions attached to an India-Pakistan match, cautioning students to remain vigilant.

"Students must understand that by openly cheering for any particular team, they may find themselves in a vulnerable position. It is crucial for them to exercise caution and prioritise their safety on campuses and in their accommodations, keeping in mind the well-being of their families back home," he advised.

Khuehami reiterated that sports should promote unity, peace, and camaraderie rather than division and hostility.

"Games and sports extend beyond mere entertainment; they teach us about brotherhood, discipline, and harmony. Let this match be a celebration of sportsmanship, not a cause for discord," he added.

The Association also reminded that earlier this year, the terror attack in Pahalgam brought two nuclear powers to the brink of war, exposing how fragile the peace process is.

"Despite Kashmiris coming out overwhelmingly in support of the Pahalgam victims and strongly against terrorism, yet there were several incidents in mainland India where students from Jammu and Kashmir suffered the most. Therefore, in this light, we urge all students of Jammu and Kashmir across the country to maintain harmony and peace during the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match. There is also huge resentment among the people of India with respect to this cricket match, in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack and the eventual escalation of conflict. This particular cricket match will not be seen merely from a sports point of view but will inevitably carry political, emotional, and nationalistic angles. We therefore again reiterate the message of peace, caution, and harmony during this sensitive time," the JKSA concluded. (ANI)

