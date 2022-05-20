New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Universities in the national capital are divided over opting for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions in post-graduate courses from the new academic session.

While the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced that it will allow admissions to post-graduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes through the CUET, the Delhi University (DU) and the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University have informed that they will not conduct the admission process through CUET-PG this year.

Officials at the DU and the JMI said the admission process for post-graduate courses has already begun for the academic session 2022-23 and it will not be feasible to change the process on such a short notice.

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday said the CUET for PG admissions will be introduced from the 2022 academic session. However, he added that unlike the CUET-UG, the CUET-PG is not mandatory for the central universities.

"The admission process has already begun and on such a short notice, the university cannot implement a new system. The Academic Council and the Executive Council of the university will take a decision on the matter and based on that, we will proceed," DU registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.

JMI registrar Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said the university will conduct admissions through the ongoing procedure.

"This year, we will conduct admissions through the ongoing procedure. For future years, we will decide on the matter," he said.

The JNU announced on Friday that admissions to post-graduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes will be held through the CUET this year.

The exam for CUET-PG will be conducted in the third week of July. The application process began on Friday and will conclude on June 18.

"The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. The CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country," the UGC chairman had said.

The UGC's announcement on Thursday came weeks after the higher education regulator announced that CUET scores, and not Class-12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and these universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

The DU announced last month that admissions for graduate courses would be held through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) from now on.

The JMI had announced that it will conduct the admissions for the academic session 2022-23 through CUET-2022 for 10 courses.

Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for the CUET-UG is Sunday (May 22).

