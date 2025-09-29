New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on late Sunday night congratulated Team India on their emphatic victory over Pakistan to clinch the Asia Cup final and stated that India's "historic" victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India.

Speaking to the reporters, Delhi CM said, "From the bottom of my heart, my congratulations to the entire Indian cricket team for winning the Asia Cup. India's historic victory during this Navratri of Maa Durga is a joyous occasion for the 144 crore people of India."

Meanwhile, a well-compiled half-century by Tilak Varma and his useful partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday.

Suryakumar-led Team India continues its rampaging run in T20Is, having won 18 T20Is and dropped just two and tied two ever since it first wore the captaincy armband. Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) sent Pakistan into a shocking collapse, from 113/1 to 146 all out, despite a fine 84-run opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

In the chase, India collapsed to 20/3 with an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29), but Tilak (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes) strung partnerships with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) and Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

During the run-chase of 147 runs, India had a start to forget as Abhishek Sharma's breakout tournament ended with a whimper, with Haris Rauf catching him at mid-on, giving Faheem Ashraf the first wicket. Abhishek was gone for five-ball five. India was 7/1 in 1.1 overs.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav's poor tournament and 2025 in T20Is continued, as he succumbed to Shaheen Shah Afridi for just one run off five balls, while a poorly-timed shot from vice-captain Shubman Gill landed into Rauf's hands at mid-on, removing him for 12 in 10 balls. India was in deep trouble at 20/3 in 4 overs, perhaps staring at repeating the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson got some quick runs for India in the next two overs, with Tilak taking down Faheem with a four and six, ending the powerplay with 36 runs on the board. A couple more boundaries followed, and India reached the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs, with a single by Samson.

At the end of 10 overs, India was 58/3, with Samson (16*) and Tilak (24*) unbeaten. Within the next two overs, Tilak and Samson collected sixes against spinners, easing the pressure. But an outside edge by Samson landed in the hands of Sahibzada Farhan at the backward point. The 57-run stand was undone, with Samson back in the hut for 21-ball 24, with two fours and a six. India was 77/4 in 12.2 overs. (ANI)

