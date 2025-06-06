New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, JP Nadda, chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday with officials from the Department of Fertilisers to review the availability and distribution of fertilisers during the ongoing Kharif season, the ministry said in an official statement.

During the meeting, Jagat Prakash Nadda underscored the critical role of agriculture in ensuring food security for the nation. He highlighted the importance of ensuring the timely availability of essential nutrients to support crop productivity, as per the ministry.

The Minister was briefed on the current status of fertiliser supplies and preparations for Kharif 2025. Domestic production of fertilisers is maintained at an optimum level, with DAP production reaching 3.84 Lakh Metric Tons, the highest in recent months.

To bridge the gap between demand and domestic supply, Indian fertiliser companies have secured tie-ups with prominent exporters of fertilisers, viz. Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Russia ensure steady imports throughout the year.

The Union Minister directed officials to ensure that fertilisers are made available promptly across all states to meet farmers' requirements. In this regard, he emphasised the importance of close coordination with all stakeholders, viz. state governments, fertiliser companies, Railways, and Port Authorities.

Nadda also expressed concern over the growing reliance on chemical fertilisers, particularly urea. In response, he reiterated the need to promote sustainable agricultural practices.

He directed the officials to intensify efforts to implement PM-PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness Generation, Nourishment, and Amelioration of Mother-Earth).

This initiative aims to encourage the sustainable and balanced use of fertilisers, the adoption of alternative fertilisers, and to promote organic and natural farming methods. States that demonstrate a reduction in chemical fertiliser usage will be eligible for incentives under this program.

Furthermore, Nadda emphasised the need for coordinated action with state governments to address the issue of illegal diversion, hoarding, and black marketing of fertilisers. He called for stringent measures to prevent these malpractices and ensure fertilisers reach the intended recipients.

The meeting was attended by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Fertilisers and other senior officials, including Anita Meshram, Additional Secretary; Aparna S Sharma, Additional Secretary; and Abhay Sharma, Director (Movement). (ANI)

