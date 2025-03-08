Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Kolkata Police on Saturday recorded the statement of injured Jadavpur University student Indranuj Roy in connection with their probe into the recent violence on the varsity campus, an officer said.

Police officers visited the hospital where Roy is undergoing treatment and recorded his statement for over an hour, he added.

"He was asked specific questions about the March 1 incident at Jadavpur University. His answers were recorded," the officer said.

Police have lodged an FIR against state education minister Bratya Basu, professor and Trinamool Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra in connection with the violence at JU, after Roy mailed them his complaint on March 2.

Roy was allegedly injured after the minister's car grazed past him during the protests on Ju campus on Saturday.

Relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), including the one dealing with someone voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death, grievous hurt, or destruction of property, and multiple people in furtherance of a common intention, were included in the FIR, the officer added.

On Saturday, another team of police officers also questioned Mishra at his residence in connection with the same incident.

Police officers, along with a team of forensic experts, went to Jadavpur University and collected evidence from the spot where the incident occurred last Saturday.

"One member of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA) was questioned, apart from a couple of students, regarding Saturday's incident," the officer said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Srijan Bhattacharya on Saturday evening appeared before the investigating officers of Jadavpur police station in connection with their ongoing probe.

Bhattacharya, who was summoned by Kolkata Police officers in connection with the probe two days ago, carried with him the video footage and other documents he had in connection with the incident.

"I have been asked to come to the police station and meet the officers. I have brought with me the video footage and other things in connection with the March 1 incident," the CPI(M) leader said.

Protests erupted following campus violence on March 1, when two students, including Roy, were injured after a car in Basu's convoy allegedly grazed past them during a melee.

The minister claimed he sustained injuries when his car's windshield was damaged during the protest, and he had expressed willingness to talk to the students about their demands but said, "They wanted to create chaos and forcibly tried to stop my car."

