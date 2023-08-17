Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Thursday claimed that the Jadavpur University authorities were trying to cover up their incompetence in connection with the alleged ragging and sexual harassment of a student leading to his death.

The WBCPCR said in a statement that it has sent a show-cause notice to the varsity over the 17-year-old first-year undergraduate student's death, and was "extremely unhappy" with the reply it got.

"The Commission feels that this response reflects the gross insincerity of the University administration where they have tried to shrug off all responsibilities of the said incident instead of accepting and acknowledging their failure and failing to chart out a road map towards systemic reforms in order to eradicate ragging and other malpractices from the University campus," the statement read.

"The Commission is extremely unhappy with the reply sent by the Registrar of Jadavpur University to the show-cause notice sent by the Commission regarding the recent incident of the death of the minor student in the main boys' hostel of the University," it said.

The WBCPCR is "deeply disappointed" in the hatchet job that the University authorities seem to be doing in order to cover up their incompetence and lack of intent in resolving the problem, the statement said.

The Commission is sending another letter to the University asking the authorities once again why steps should not be initiated against them for acting in violation of UGC regulations and the Supreme Court judgment on the issue.

The deceased was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district and an undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours). He fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11.45 pm on August 9 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day.

Nine former and current students of JU were arrested for allegedly ragging and sexually harassing the teenage student leading to his death.

