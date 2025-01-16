Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri on Thursday accused senior gurus of using the Maha Kumbh to flaunt their personal grandeur rather than focusing on protecting the Sanatan Dharma.

In a statement issued by the Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, Giri praised the leadership of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, including its president Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri and general secretary Shri Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, for barring the entry of Muslims into the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, calling it a step toward safeguarding Hindu values and traditions.

Giri, according to the statement, said, "Our so-called senior Acharyas are using this platform to sharpen their rhetoric on insignificant matters, misleading over 100 crore Hindus. While India is on the brink of becoming an Islamic nation, our revered leaders are preoccupied with flaunting their personal grandeur rather than addressing this pressing threat."

The statement said he urged Hindus to introspect, asking, "Can the personal luxuries of these so-called religious leaders protect Sanatan Dharma? This Bharat, which was divided many times in the past, is our last refuge. If we lose this, even the seeds of Sanatan Dharma cannot survive."

According to the statement, highlighting demographic changes, he said, "The rapidly increasing Muslim population will soon, through democratic means, transform India into an Islamic state. An Islamic India will pose the greatest threat to global peace and humanity, as it will serve as a guiding force for global jihadists."

Giri specifically named institutions like Darul Uloom Deoband and its affiliates, Tablighi Jamaat and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, accusing them of training Muslims for jihad and inciting violence against innocent citizens worldwide, the statement said.

Giri warned, "India will suffer the same fate as Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, becoming devoid of Hindus. The destruction of Hindus in India will mean the complete annihilation of the Sanatan Dharma. The sole responsibility for this will lie with our religious leaders who neither acted nor allowed Hindus to act for the protection of Dharma."

