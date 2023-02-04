Patna, Feb 4 (PTI) Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, the senior-most judge of the Patna High Court, was on Saturday appointed the Acting Chief Justice, according to a notification issued by the Union government.

Justice Singh replaces Justice Sanjay Karol, who had been the Chief Justice since November 2019, and has now been elevated to the Supreme Court.

Besides Justice Karol, another judge of the Patna High Court, Justice Ahsanullah Amanullah, has also been elevated to the apex court.

Justice Singh, 62, was a practicing advocate at the Patna High Court till his elevation to the bench in 2012.

