New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Justice M Duraiswamy, senior-most judge of the Madras High Court, was on Monday appointed its acting chief justice, the law ministry said.

He will assume charge with effect from September 13.

Incumbent chief justice of the Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari demits office on September 12.

Justice Bhandari had assumed the office of the chief justice on February 14 this year.

